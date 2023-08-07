LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 7, 2023--
Quill, a leading office supplies and services e-commerce platform dedicated to helping businesses large and small, today announced the launch of the next phase of its "The Rewarding Work Place” series titled “Every Order Tells A Story.” The digital campaign follows individual orders from Quill’s fulfillment center to the customers’ workplaces and captures how Quill helped make those workplaces more rewarding.
“Quill started as a catalog company and has never lost sight of the importance of customer connection,” says Mark Roszkowski, President of Quill. “That’s why we are highlighting how these simple orders solved real problems and made the lives of our customers not only easier, but more rewarding.”
“Every Order Tells A Story” consists of three episodes, and features the below stories.
- Mount Comfort Animal Hospital (Indiana): When faced with excited puppy patients, Dr. Bob Barnes ordered hooks from Quill to turn leash tangles into treats.
- KC Glass (California): When this family-owned business was left with a canceled order, office manager Erin turned to Quill to find a creative solution and turned a window into a workspace.
- Campbellsburg Elementary (Kentucky): In her third grade classroom, Ms. Charlotte’s 300 tennis ball order from Quill helped put her classroom racket to rest.
The series was created in partnership with Shutterstock Studios, and will run from August 7th through October 28th across Quill’s digital platforms, and have a home online at quill.com/therewardingworkplace.
About Quill
Quill, a leading office supplies and services e-commerce platform, believes rewarding work starts with a rewarding workplace. Headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, Quill delivers the supplies businesses need to do their best work, including paper, ink & toner, cleaning and breakroom supplies, furniture, technology, and custom print. With Quill, customers can shop and earn points that can be redeemed immediately at checkout or saved for higher-value rewards, access high-touch, award-winning customer support, and take advantage of Net 30 terms to help build business credit. For more information, please visit www.quill.com/about, or follow @quill on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn and @quillcom on Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230807842194/en/
Laura Markofsky,laura.markofsky@civic-us.com, Civic PR for Quill
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ILLINOIS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OFFICE PRODUCTS ONLINE RETAIL ELECTRONIC COMMERCE RETAIL TECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Quill.com
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 08/07/2023 10:00 AM/DISC: 08/07/2023 09:58 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230807842194/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.