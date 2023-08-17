FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2023--
QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in performance marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries, today announced that management will participate at the 14th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Thursday, August 24, at The Gwen in Chicago, IL.
The Company looks forward to discussing the details of its performance momentum, market opportunity, and business model with investors.
About QuinStreet
QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST ) is a leader in performance marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media, and is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find, and select the products and brands that meet their needs.
