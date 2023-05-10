FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 10, 2023--
QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in performance marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries, today announced that management will participate at the 17th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference on May 18th.
The Company looks forward to discussing the details of its performance momentum, market opportunity, and business model with investors.
About QuinStreet
QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST ) is a leader in performance marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media, and is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs.
