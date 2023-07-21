CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2023--
Quoizel, LLC (“Quoizel” or the “Company”), a leading brand in decorative lighting, today announced that it has emerged as a standalone company after its former parent company, NBG Home filed for Chapter 11 earlier this year. The Company will now be owned by a group of investors led by credit funds and accounts managed by KKR.
Founded in 1930, Quoizel is a leading manufacturer of fine decorative lighting. The Company originated in New York and relocated to a 52-acre site in South Carolina in 1996 where it remains today. Quoizel light fixtures, known for their timeless designs, adorn millions of homes throughout North America.
“Quoizel has been serving the lighting needs of consumers for nearly a century and we are excited to begin this new chapter in our proud history. We are grateful to our employees for their tireless efforts and contributions, to our customers for their loyalty, to our suppliers for their continued support and to our new owners for their confidence and optimism in the future of our company,” said Rick Seidman, CEO of Quoizel. “We look forward to continuing to deliver our brand promise for quality and innovation in decorative lighting with a customer first attitude.”
