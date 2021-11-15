HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2021--
Quorum Software (Quorum), the global software leader dedicated to the energy industry, will be attending the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum and Exhibition Conference (ADIPEC) 2021. ADIPEC is one of the world’s largest oil and gas events, where international leaders convene in the Middle East to engage and identify opportunities in an evolving energy landscape. Quorum will exhibit its cloud-first software that connects people and information with business workflows across the global energy ecosystem in the Digitalization Zone at booth #13593.
“This year brought unprecedented growth for Quorum globally,” said Kaare Lunde, Executive Vice President at Quorum Software and leader of the international oil and gas business unit Quorum recently acquired from TietoEVRY. “Quorum remains committed to driving value for energy companies in the Middle East and throughout the world,” continued Lunde. “We look forward to connecting with policymakers, industry leaders and professionals at ADIPEC 2021 to address the most pressing issues facing the energy sector.”
Earlier this year, Quorum merged with Aucerna, a global provider of integrated planning, execution, and reserves software for the energy industry. Operating as Quorum Software, the combined company recently acquired TietoEVRY’s Oil and Gas software business, including flagship solutions Energy Components and DaWinci. Together, the company now serves more than 1,800 energy customers across 55 countries.
ADIPEC 2021 is the inaugural event that introduces Quorum’s combined capabilities to the global energy market. Solution experts from Quorum will provide software demonstrations in the Digitalization Zone and meet with ADIPEC participants to solve their digital transformation challenges.
To learn more about Quorum, visit quorumsoftware.com.
About Quorum Software
Quorum Software connects people and information across the energy value chain. Twenty years ago, we built the first software for gas plant accountants. Pipeline operators came next, followed by land administrators, pumpers, and planners. Since 1998, Quorum has helped thousands of energy workers with business workflows that optimize profitability and growth. Our vision for the future connects the global energy ecosystem through cloud-first software, data standards, and integration. The trusted source of decision-ready data for 1,800+ companies, Quorum Software makes the essential connections that let us work better together in the connected energy workplace. For more information, visit quorumsoftware.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115006089/en/
CONTACT: Adam Cormier
617.502.4384
KEYWORD: TEXAS UNITED STATES UNITED ARAB EMIRATES NORTH AMERICA MIDDLE EAST
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OIL/GAS ENERGY DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE
SOURCE: Quorum Software
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 11/15/2021 12:27 PM/DISC: 11/15/2021 12:27 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115006089/en