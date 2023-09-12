QuSecure’s QuEverywhere Named 2023 Top New Product of the Year in Quantum Cybersecurity

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2023--
QuSecure™, Inc., a leader in post-quantum cryptography (PQC), today announced it has won the top 2023 New Product of the Year Award for quantum cybersecurity, as presented by Security Today magazine, the leading industry media brand providing technology, education and solutions for security professionals; and securitytoday.com, the preeminent editorial website for the security industry.
QuSecure QuEverywhere was named the top New Product of the Year in Quantum Computing, winning the Platinum Award, followed by SandboxAQ Security Suite winning the Gold Award. (Graphic: Security Today)
The Security Today New Product of the Year Award honors the outstanding product development achievements of security equipment manufacturers whose products are considered to be particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve security. In the 15th successful year of the independently juried contest, winners were honored in 43 product award categories. QuSecure’s QuEverywhere was named the industry’s best new product in the Quantum Cybersecurity Awards Category.
“It is an honor to be recognized as the industry’s best new quantum cybersecurity product,” said Rebecca Krauthamer, QuSecure co-Founder and Chief Product Officer. “Since Day 1 we set out to deliver a differentiated PQC solution with quantum resilience and crypto-agility to best provide secure, interoperable cybersecurity for protecting networks from today’s classical threats and future quantum threats. QuEverywhere differentiates by providing quantum-secure data and transactions to and from the cloud without installing software on the endpoint. It allows organizations to keep their existing, standard encryption in place so they can quickly deploy PQC with very little change or risk. This means any organization can easily and cost effectively scale PQC across their entire network.”
Launched in January, QuEverywhere is offered in QuSecure’s flagship QuProtect PQC solution and delivers quantum resilient channels over the public internet for data to securely reach devices outside an organization’s datacenter or cloud environment. For highly transactional industries such as banking and finance, QuEverywhere provides protection for data and transactions on-premises or in the cloud, on a mobile device or desktop browser, or in a networked system, without requiring users to install software at the endpoint.
“In the realm of security, innovation is essential. When judging new security products, remember that they should not just meet today’s challenges but also anticipate the threats of tomorrow,” said Ralph C. Jensen, publisher of Security Today magazine. “By taking a proactive and holistic approach to security products and technology, you can better anticipate and adapt to ongoing physical security needs in commercial and industrial settings, ensuring the safety of your assets, employees and operations. We are pleased to recognize so many outstanding new security products that are addressing these concerns.”
QuSecure’s QuProtect software enables organizations to leverage quantum-resilient technology to prevent today’s cyberattacks, while future-proofing networks and preparing for quantum cyberthreats. It provides quantum-resilient cryptography, anytime, anywhere and on any device including network, cloud, IoT (Internet of Things), edge devices, and satellite communications. Using QuProtect, organizations can implement PQC on the network with minimal disruption to existing systems. QuProtect software uses an end-to-end quantum-security-as-a-service architecture that addresses the digital ecosystem’s most vulnerable aspects, uniquely combining zero-trust, next-generation post-quantum-cryptography, crypto agility, quantum-strength keys, high availability, easy deployment, and active defense into a comprehensive and interoperable cybersecurity suite. The end-to-end approach is designed to protect the entire information lifecycle as data is communicated, used and stored.
About QuSecure
QuSecure is a leader in post-quantum cybersecurity with a mission to protect enterprise and government data from quantum and classical cybersecurity threats. Its quantum-safe solutions provide an easy transition path to quantum resiliency across any organization. The company’s QuProtect solution is the industry’s first PQC software-based platform uniquely designed to protect encrypted communications and data with quantum-resilience using a quantum secure channel. QuSecure has current customer deployments in banking/finance, healthcare, space/satellite, IT/data enterprises, datacenters, and various Department of Defense agencies. QuSecure is investor backed and has offices in Silicon Valley. For more information visit www.qusecure.com.
