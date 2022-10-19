FILE - An embryologist uses a microscope to examine an embryo, visible on a monitor, center, at a clinic in New York on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2013. Black-white disparities exist in fertility medicine, according to a study of U.S. births, released on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. Researchers found a gap in deaths of infants born to Black women who used fertility treatment compared to white women, a gap much wider than seen in babies born without fertility treatment.