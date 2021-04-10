AP Rachael Blackmore becomes first female jockey to win the Grand National, aboard Minella Times Apr 10, 2021 Apr 10, 2021 Updated 50 min ago LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Rachael Blackmore becomes first female jockey to win the Grand National, aboard Minella Times. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Tags Sports Horse Racing Women's Sports Locations England United Kingdom Western Europe Europe Trending Video Recommended for you Daily Puzzles You asked. We listened. Your daily crossword, Sudoku and dozens of other puzzles are now available online. Play them or print them here. Play now Read Our E-edition See our e-edition for a full replica of today’s newspaper. On Tuesdays and Saturdays, see our special entertainment pages with TV listings, comics and puzzles. Read Our E-edition COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries North Andover - William F. Fla... Methuen - C. Natalie Scire-Mel... Naples - Judith C. Van Der Zee... Not a day goes by that we don'... Joe Russo In the hearts and me... Featured Homes of the Week +5 The Kellingrove Estate, Salem, N.H.