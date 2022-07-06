GEORGETOWN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2022--
Radiation Detection Company [RDC] today announced the executive appointment of Chris Passmore as RDC’s new Chief Technology Officer. Chris’ 21-year career at Landauer culminated in his promotion to Vice President of Fluke Health Solutions Global Service, where he had full commercial and technical responsibility for the world’s largest dosimetry service.
Internationally known as an expert in dosimetry, radiation monitoring, and dosimetry accreditation, Chris will now join RDC as its Chief Technology Officer and leverage his considerable technical and industry experience to advance RDC’s new product roadmap and market growth strategy.
“Radiation Detection Company continues to make significant investments in their dosimetry service, and I am extremely impressed with the leadership, company culture, corporate vision, and the significant growth and profitability achieved under Ryan Turk’s leadership,” says Chris. “The Chief Technology Officer role aligns well with my personal and long-term professional goals which will allow me to leverage my skills and knowledge that I have gained in dosimetry and radiation protection over my 32-year career.”
“I am excited for Chris to join my Executive team in this key role,” says Ryan Turk, CEO at Radiation Detection Company. “We aspire to be the best in radiation safety at attracting customers with exceptional value and earning their loyalty with unrivaled service. Chris’ considerable experience and track record will be instrumental in advancing the exciting work happening here.”
About Radiation Detection Company: As the longest-running Dosimetry provider in the U.S. Radiation Detection Company has provided quality dosimetry service with unmatched reliability since 1949 through its NVLAP accredited dosimetry service [NLVAP lab code 100512-0].
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005685/en/
CONTACT: Amanda Smith
Radiation Detection Company
512-831-7000 x220
KEYWORD: TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH TECHNOLOGY HOSPITALS OTHER HEALTH GENERAL HEALTH RADIOLOGY HARDWARE
SOURCE: Radiation Detection Company
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 07/06/2022 01:34 PM/DISC: 07/06/2022 01:34 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005685/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.