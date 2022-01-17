DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2022--
The "Radiation-Induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Head & Neck Cancer (HNC) - Epidemiology Forecas to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 'Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Head & Neck Cancer (HNC) - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Head & Neck Cancer (HNC) epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.
Epidemiology Perspective
The Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Head & Neck Cancer (HNC) epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Head & Neck Cancer (HNC) patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries.
It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.
Key Findings
In the year 2020, the total incident cases of Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Head & Neck Cancer (HNC) was 129.67 K cases in the 7MM which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2018-2030.
Country Wise- Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Head & Neck Cancer (HNC) Epidemiology
- In the United States, the total number of incident cases of Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Head & Neck Cancer (HNC) was 50.82 K cases in the year 2020 which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2018-2030.
- In the year 2020, the total incident cases of Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Head & Neck Cancer (HNC) were 58.91 K cases in EU-5 which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2018-2030.
- In Japan, the total number of incident cases of Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Head & Neck Cancer (HNC) was 19.95 K cases in the year 2020 which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2018-2030.
Report Highlights
- 10-Year Forecast of Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Head & Neck Cancer (HNC) epidemiology
- 7MM Coverage
- Total Incident Cases of Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Head & Neck Cancer (HNC)
- Total Grade-Specific Cases of Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Head & Neck Cancer (HNC)
- Total Treated Cases of Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Head & Neck Cancer (HNC)
Key Questions Answered
- What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM concerning the patient population of Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Head & Neck Cancer (HNC)?
- What are the key findings of the Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Head & Neck Cancer (HNC) epidemiology across the 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the study period (2018-2030)?
- What would be the total number of patients of Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Head & Neck Cancer (HNC) across the 7MM during the study period (2018-2030)?
- Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the study period (2018-2030)?
- At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in the 7MM during the study period (2018-2030)?
- What are the various recent and upcoming events which are expected to improve the diagnosis of Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Head & Neck Cancer (HNC)?
Study Period:2018-2030
- In the 7MM, the total grade -specific cases of Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Head & Neck Cancer (HNC) were 34.06 K, 29.58 K, 45.56 K, and 20.47 K cases for Grade I, Grade II, Grade III, and Grade IV, respectively in the 7MM, in 2020, which will probably rise during the study period, i.e., 2018-2030.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Insights
2. Report Introduction
3. Executive Summary of Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Head and Neck Cancer
3.1. Key Events
4. Epidemiology Methodology
5. Disease Background and Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Signs and symptoms of Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis in Head and Neck Cancer
5.3. Risk Factors and Causes of Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis in Head and Neck Cancer
5.4. Side Effects of Radiation-Induced Oral Mucositis in Head and Neck Cancer
5.5. Pathogenesis of Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis in Head and Neck Cancer
5.6. Grading System of Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis in Head and Neck Cancer
5.6.1. WHO Oral Toxicity Scale
5.6.2. National Cancer Institute Common Terminology Criteria
5.6.3. Radiation Therapy Oncology Group (RTOG) Scale
5.6.4. Radiation Therapy Oncology Group and European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer (RTOG/EORTC) Late Radiation Morbidity Scoring Scheme
5.6.5. Oral Assessment Guide for Children and Young People
6. Diagnosis of Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis in Head and Neck Cancer
6.1. Medical History for Oral Mucositis
6.1.1. Complete Blood Count (CBC) With Differential
6.1.2. Viral Culture
6.1.3. Biopsy
6.1.4. Fungal Testing
7. Conclusion
8. Epidemiology and Patient Population
8.1. Key Findings
8.2. Epidemiology of Radiation-induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) in Head & Neck Cancer
8.3. Epidemiology Scenario
8.3.1. Total Incident Cases of RIOM in HNC
8.3.2. Total Grade-specific Cases of RIOM in HNC
8.3.3. Total Treated Cases of RIOM in HNC
9. KOL Views
10. Appendix
