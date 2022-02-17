SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 17, 2022--
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) enhances the world’s first consolidated subscriber management solution, advancing the Subscriber Management Module (SMm) in the Intelligent Access EDGE. These enhancements include simplified subscriber authentication and subscriber service changes, zero-touch provisioning, and IPv4 address optimization. The enhanced SMm capabilities simplify how the broadband service provider (BSP) provisions, monitors, and maintains subscribers and their services. In addition, the new capabilities dramatically reduce the systems required to deliver subscriber services, simplifying service delivery workflows. With a simplified network architecture, BSPs have greater visibility across the subscriber-facing network to gain insight into network utilization and performance, making subscriber management easier and faster.
These new capabilities ensure that service delivery to subscribers is seamless—from deployment to authentication and billing. This helps BSPs take another step toward complete end-to-end automation, further enhancing the subscriber experience. Here are the latest enhancements.
- Speed up service provisioning and profile changes with simplified Authentication, Authorization, and Accounting (AAA). Broadband service providers can now use their widely deployed RADIUS servers with the Intelligent Access EDGE to authenticate subscribers, reducing the number of systems to deploy, operate, and manage. By collapsing the RADIUS Authentication and Change of Authority ability into the SMm, the BSP can automate subscriber service turn-ups and subscriber service changes, simplifying operations and exciting subscribers with rapid service turn-up.
- Accelerate provisioning with auto-configuration. The SMm facilitates automatic, zero-touch optical network terminal (ONT) provisioning. This is made possible by enabling communication through the subscriber-facing network to Calix Support Cloud to configure the ONT using TR-069, without human intervention.
- Optimize availability of IPv4 addresses to future-proof the network. IPv4 address exhaustion is largely the result of insufficient capacity in the design of the original internet infrastructure, growth in connected devices, and inefficient IP address use. While transition to IPv6 is underway, IPv4 is still used to route most of today’s internet traffic. The new Calix multi-netting capability in SMm allows the BSP to assign multiple IPv4 address ranges to a single interface. This means the BSP can efficiently aggregate multiple groups of disparate IPv4 addresses, reducing the need for large IPv4 subnets in the access network, which are difficult to obtain. This optimizes the available IPv4 address pools, reducing the need to reorganize IP addressing and purchase additional IPv4 address space.
Consolidating and moving subscriber- and service-enabling functions closer to the subscriber-facing network enables BSPs to better collect and analyze data as well as develop insights and predictions to further simplify the network and operations. This also excites subscribers with offers of new and more efficient capabilities and services. Calix Services also provide support, using industry best practices, to develop actionable Subscriber Management transformation plans.
“For us, it’s all about simplicity and subscriber satisfaction,” says Sorin Esanu, network engineer at California-based Race Communications. “By moving everything closer to the subscriber-facing network, we reduce the number of systems we have to look after, and it really simplifies our deployments. That lets us serve and satisfy our subscribers right away, without the need for massive integrations. Meanwhile, automating workflows saves us loads of time and focuses our efforts on new projects. I am looking forward to leveraging the new capabilities in AXOS.”
“Powered by the Network Innovation Platform, the Intelligent Access EDGE solution continues to redefine how broadband service providers build their networks by simplifying architectures and operations,” said Michel Langlois, chief technology officer at Calix. “This enables BSPs to focus on enhancing the subscriber experience.”
