Radisys ® Corporation, a global leader of communication solutions, today announced it will be showcasing advanced programmable communication and AI-based voice and video analytics capabilities for the next era of digital experiences that create more engaging customer interactions and tailored Industry 4.0 services. Radisys’ showcase in Booth 2136 will feature the award-winning Engage Digital Platform (EDP) that enables unique digital engagement applications with integrated voice and video communications, computer vision analytics, and conversational AI. Its public and private cloud and edge data center flexibility enhances data privacy, delivers telco-grade reliability, and reduces latency for applications where milliseconds matter.
Unique Digital Experiences for UC, Contact Center, and Industry 4.0 Innovation
- Radisys’ EDP takes Programmable Communications to the next level by converging communications with computer vision analytics and conversational AI. Radisys will showcase a full range of digital engagement applications including video assistants, live call translation and screening, and in-call video advertising and audio-video analytics.
- Radisys will demonstrate the industry-first “Speak to ChatGPT” application, making the revolutionary innovation accessible to everyone via SIP or WebRTC-based VoIP and PSTN-based telephony. The integrated solution opens new possibilities for businesses to extend the utility of ChatGPT technology to speech-enable customer interactions.
- Explore recent enhancements to the acclaimed EDP which provides unique programmable audio-video analytics capabilities and integration with 5G networks to develop industry 4.0 automation applications such as mission-critical communications, predictive surveillance, AR/VR overlay and IoT-triggered communications enabling communication service providers to monetize 5G and edge cloud network investments.
- Discover Engage VideoChime, a unique digital engagement solution that enables communication service providers and enterprises to monetize the growing short-video format, popularized by TikTok, by adding short video messages at different phone call touchpoints, such as before and during ringing, on-hold, call-busy, voicemail and more. VideoChime offers a low-cost marketing solution for VoIP, VoLTE and Over-the-Top service providers to promote their products, support government-mandated critical announcements and generate new revenue streams by offering personalized in-call video marketing services to consumers and enterprises.
Leadership Presence
- Join Radisys’ Al Balasco, Head of Media, Core and Applications Business, for exclusive insights on how organizations can create a welcoming space for ad hoc, dynamic conversations that foster innovation, improve employee retention and empower employees to develop communities around topics of work and personal interest. “ Building a Virtual Town Square for the Hybrid Workplace ” takes place Monday, March 27 from 4:00-4:45 p.m. ET.
- Radisys is the premier sponsor of the TADHack Open, a hackathon focused on programmable communication solutions, taking place on March 25-26 to develop digital applications that solve real-world business challenges. Winners of the TADHack Open will be announced during the Enterprise Connect event and are eligible to receive cash prizes for their innovative solutions.
Al Balasco, Head of Media, Core and Applications Business said: “Radisys continues to invest and innovate in cloud-scalable platforms that support an ever-expanding library of customer interaction and industry 4.0 applications. Engage Digital Platform allows service providers, system integrators and enterprises to deliver digital experiences and monetize new services quickly and with lower risk and higher margins. We are excited to showcase how our comprehensive portfolio can help customers embrace the next era of digital experiences and advance enterprise communications to the next level.”
To meet with Radisys and experience the next level of enterprise communications at Enterprise Connect 2023, visitBooth 2136 or contact sales@radisys.com.
About Radisys
Radisys is a global leader in open telecom solutions and services. Its disaggregated platforms and integration services leverage open reference architectures and standards combined with open software and hardware, enabling service providers to drive open digital transformation. Radisys offers an end-to-end solutions portfolio from digital endpoints to disaggregated and open access and core solutions, to immersive digital applications and engagement platforms. Its world-class and experienced network services organization delivers full lifecycle services to help service providers build and operate highly scalable and high-performance networks at optimum total cost of ownership. For more information, visit www.Radisys.com.
Radisys ® is a registered trademark of Radisys. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
