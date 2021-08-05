BOSTON (AP) — Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.8 million in its second quarter.
The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 39 cents per share.
The biotechnology company posted revenue of $51.8 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $58.9 million.
Radius Health shares have fallen 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 18% in the last 12 months.
