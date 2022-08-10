BOSTON (AP) _ Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.7 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.
The biotechnology company posted revenue of $58.3 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $67.9 million.
