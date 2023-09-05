PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 5, 2023--
Tidal Partners co-founders David Handler and David Neequaye are pleased to announce that Rajeev Singh-Molares has joined Tidal Partners as Senior Advisor.
Rajeev joins the Tidal Partners leadership team, bringing his 30+ years of investing, advisory, and international executive experience to the firm. In alignment with the Tidal Partners mission, he’ll focus on driving long-term value creation for clients against the backdrop of accelerating digital transformation.
"Rajeev is someone I have known and admired for many years. He has a unique background: with roots in strategic consulting, operational excellence and early stage investing, Rajeev’s differentiated insight has earned the trust of a deep network of business leaders,” said David Handler, Co-Founder, Tidal Partners. “We are excited for him to bring his breadth of experience and wide network as he joins our growing team at Tidal Partners."
Singh-Molares most recently founded and operated Alma Mundi Ventures, a venture capital firm, where he launched and managed several funds focused on technology and digital innovation, with an emphasis on supporting Hispanic entrepreneurs. He previously served as CEO of DHL Europe, Middle East and Africa and held several senior positions at Alcatel-Lucent, including Chief Strategy Officer and President, Asia-Pacific Region. Singh-Molares was also a long-time Senior Partner at Monitor Group and Chair of the Global Agenda Council on Information & Communications Technologies, World Economic Forum.
"I am very excited to be joining Tidal Partners because what we’re building is so aligned with my passions and experience - creating lasting value for our clients and employees,” said Singh-Molares. “I look forward to partnering with the team at Tidal in building a new, innovative and differentiated type of strategic M&A advisory firm."
Having recently completed its first full year of operations, Tidal Partners is rapidly growing its client base and team by helping companies navigate complex business challenges and harness the transformational forces impacting the technology industry. Rajeev adds his diverse, purpose-driven experience to the team culture, supporting young professionals with opportunities to gain exposure to both unique clients and career pathways, all within a merit-driven environment.
Tidal Partners is a next-generation M&A strategic advisory boutique driving long-term value creation for its clients against the backdrop of accelerating digital transformation.
