Rallybio Corporation (Nasdaq: RLYB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of life-transforming therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases, today announced that company management will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Rallybio will also host one-on-one meetings on the same day.
A webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the Events and Presentations section of Rallybio’s website at www.rallybio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.
About Rallybio
Rallybio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of life-transforming therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Since its launch in January 2018, Rallybio has built a portfolio of promising product candidates, which are now in development to address rare diseases in the areas of hematology, immuno-inflammation, maternal fetal health, and metabolic disorders. The Company’s mission is being advanced by a team of highly experienced biopharma industry leaders with extensive research, development, and rare disease expertise. Rallybio is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut, with an additional facility at the University of Connecticut’s Technology Incubation Program in Farmington, Connecticut. For more information, please visit www.rallybio.com.
