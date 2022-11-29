NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022--
Rallybio Corporation (Nasdaq: RLYB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of life-transforming therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases, today announced that company management will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 1:40 p.m. ET.
A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible through the Events and Presentations section of Rallybio’s website at www.rallybio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.
About Rallybio
Rallybio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of life-transforming therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Since its launch in January 2018, Rallybio has built a portfolio of promising product candidates, which are now in development to address rare diseases in the areas of hematology, immuno-inflammation, maternal fetal health, and metabolic disorders. The Company’s mission is being advanced by a team of highly experienced biopharma industry leaders with extensive research, development, and rare disease expertise. Rallybio is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut, with an additional facility at the University of Connecticut’s Technology Incubation Program in Farmington, Connecticut. For more information, please visit www.rallybio.com.
