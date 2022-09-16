NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022--
Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share on Ralph Lauren Corporation Common Stock. The dividend is payable on October 14, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2022.
ABOUT RALPH LAUREN
Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) is a global leader in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products in five categories: apparel, footwear & accessories, home, fragrances and hospitality. For more than 50 years, Ralph Lauren has sought to inspire the dream of a better life through authenticity and timeless style. Its reputation and distinctive image have been developed across a wide range of products, brands, distribution channels and international markets. The Company’s brand names – which include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children and Chaps, among others – constitute one of the world’s most widely recognized families of consumer brands. For more information, go to https://investor.ralphlauren.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005010/en/
CONTACT: Ralph Lauren
Investor Relations:
Corinna Van der Ghinst
ir@ralphlauren.comorCorporate Communications:
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: JEWELRY FASHION OTHER RETAIL LUXURY RETAIL
SOURCE: Ralph Lauren Corporation
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/16/2022 08:01 AM/DISC: 09/16/2022 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005010/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.