NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022--
Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) today announced that it will host an investor meeting on Monday, September 19, 2022 in New York City. At the event, President and Chief Executive Officer Patrice Louvet and other members of the Executive Leadership Team will provide an update on the Company’s strategic growth plan and key initiatives.
Due to capacity limitations, in-person attendance is by invitation only. The investor meeting will be streamed live and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.ralphlauren.com beginning at 10:15 A.M. Eastern Standard Time on Monday, September 19, 2022.
The webcast and presentation materials will be archived on the website for approximately one year after the event.
ABOUT RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION
Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) is a global leader in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products in five categories: apparel, footwear & accessories, home, fragrances and hospitality. For more than 50 years, Ralph Lauren has sought to inspire the dream of a better life through authenticity and timeless style. Its reputation and distinctive image have been consistently developed across an expanding number of products, brands and international markets. The Company’s brand names—which include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children and Chaps, among others—constitute one of the world’s most widely recognized families of consumer brands. For more information, go to https://corporate.ralphlauren.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005230/en/
CONTACT: Investor Relations:
Corinna Van der Ghinst
or
Corporate Communications:
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MEN ONLINE RETAIL LUXURY DEPARTMENT STORES SPECIALTY CONSUMER CATALOG FASHION TEENS RETAIL CHILDREN WOMEN
SOURCE: Ralph Lauren Corporation
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/12/2022 08:01 AM/DISC: 09/12/2022 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005230/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.