FILE - England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale kicks the ball during the warm-up before the World Cup 2022 group I qualifying soccer match between San Marino and England at Olympic Stadium, in Serravalle, San Marino, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. With beer sales banned at World Cup stadiums in Qatar, on Friday Nov. 18, 2022, Ramsdale said that “Hopefully with them not being able to drink, we can perform on the pitch to give them that sort of excitement and buzz”.