Randall Foods, Inc. today announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) on February 15, 2022 terminated all recalls that the company voluntarily initiated in an abundance of caution after certain manufacturing equipment deficits were discovered. Currently no products are subject to recall.
The recall termination is preceded by a successful inspection of the Randall Food manufacturing facility in Tekonsha, MI on June 28, 2021 by the Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development (MDARD), which found the company’s manufacturing facility to meet all regulatory specifications. Extensive testing found that previous manufacturing equipment issues had no impact on the quality of Randal Foods jarred beans and no products were contaminated.
“Randall Foods is proud of its commitment to manufacturing the highest quality food products. We appreciate the collaborative engagement with MDARD and FDA and are pleased to have showcased our facility improvements and quality systems,” said Scott Keating, CEO of Randall Foods.
Randall Foods, Inc. proudly makes Randall Beans, delicious, fully cooked beans in the glass jar. Our selection of beans includes regular and organic varieties of great northern beans, pinto beans, navy beans, dark red kidney beans, garbanzo beans, black beans, black eye peas, and mixed beans in three different sizes of jars. Our beans are healthy, gluten free and with a taste you and your family will love. We select only the highest quality beans and use a rigorous sorting process to make sure you receive a jar full of the best beans possible.
