Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) (the “Company”) will report second quarter financial and operating results after the market closes for trading on Monday, August 7, 2023. Following the announcement, the Company’s management will host an earnings conference call the morning of Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Central time).
Interested parties are invited to join the call by dialing 1-833-255-2829, or 1-412-902-6710 for international calls, (request to join the Ranger Energy Services call) or via the Company’s website at www.rangerenergy.com. A replay of the conference call will be available following the call and can be accessed from www.rangerenergy.com.
About Ranger Energy Services, Inc.
Ranger is one of the largest providers of high specification mobile rig well services, cased hole wireline services, and ancillary services in the U.S. oil and gas industry. Our services facilitate operations throughout the lifecycle of a well, including the completion, production, maintenance, intervention, workover and abandonment phases.
