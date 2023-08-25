FILE - U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2015 inductee Angela Ruggiero, a four-time Olympic medalist, poses for a photograph prior to induction ceremonies in Boston, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2015. The New York Rangers have hired Hockey Hall of Famer Angela Ruggiero as a hockey operations adviser. The team announced the addition of Ruggiero on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, along with several front office changes.