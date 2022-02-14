DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 14, 2022--
The "Ranibizumab biosimilars - Insight, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher's, "Ranibizumab Biosimilars - Pipeline Insight, 2022," report provides comprehensive insights about 17+ companies and 17+ marketed and pipeline drugs in Ranibizumab Biosimilars pipeline landscape.
It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It covers the marketed and pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
A detailed picture of the Ranibizumab Biosimilars pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Ranibizumab Biosimilars treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Ranibizumab Biosimilars commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.
In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Ranibizumab Biosimilars collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.
The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Ranibizumab Biosimilars R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Ranibizumab Biosimilars.
Ranibizumab Biosimilars Drugs Chapters
This segment of the Ranibizumab Biosimilars report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.
Ranibizumab Biosimilars: Marketed Drugs
- Razumab: Intas Pharmaceuticals
Razumab injection is a recombinant humanized IgG1 kappa isotype monoclonal antibody fragment designed for intraocular use and a biosimilar to Ranibizumab. The binding of Razumab to VEGF-A prevents the interaction of VEGF-A with its receptors VEGFR-1 and VEGFR-2 on the surface of endothelial cells and thus inhibit the endothelial cell proliferation, neovascularization and vascular leakage. Razumab has a molecular weight of approximately 48 kilo Daltons and is produced by an E. coli expression system in a nutrient medium containing the antibiotic tetracycline. In June 2015, Intas became the first company globally to develop and launch a biosimilar version of Ranibizumab. RAZUMABT is manufactured under strict guidelines for sterile use in the eye and is offered as single dose vial, thus reducing the risk of contamination during use. Intas' ranibizumab, RAZUMAB is a 100 per cent 'Made in India' molecule, a feat achieved by the scientists at Intas and unparalleled till date. It was approved by the Drug Controller General of India for the treatment of Neovascular (Wet) Age-related Macular Degeneration (Wet-AMD), Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO), and Choroidal neovascularization (CNV).
RanizuRel: Reliance Life Sciences
RanizuRelT (Ranibizumab) is a recombinant humanized IgG1K isotype monoclonal antibody fragment that selectively binds to inhibit biological activity of human vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGF-A). It is produced in an E.Coli expression system and has a molecular weight of 48 kilodaltons. RanizuRelT is indicated in Neovascular (Wet) Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) and administered by intravitreal injection. It is recommended to administer RanizuRel once a month (approximately 28 days). The intravitreal injection procedure should be carried out under controlled aseptic conditions. RanizuRelT is sterile, preservative-free, and clear colourless to pale yellow solution available in 0.5 mg dose single-use vial.
Ranibizumab Biosimilars Emerging Drugs
Xlucane: Xbrane
Xlucane is a ranibizumab (Lucentis) biosimilar candidate, a so-called VEGF-A inhibitor, intended to be used to treat a number of serious eye diseases: wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME), diabetic retinopathy (DR), as well as retinal vein occlusion (RVO). A pivotal phase III study, XPLORE, is being conducted to demonstrate equivalence to Lucentis. In October 2021, a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for biosimilar ranibizumab that was submitted by Xbrane co-development and commercialization partner, STADA Arzneimittel AG was validated by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
GNR-067: GENERIUM Pharmaceuticals
GNR-067 is a ranibizumab biosimilar being developed by Generium Pharmaceuticals. Ranibizumab binds to the receptor binding site of active forms of VEGF-A, including the biologically active, cleaved form of this molecule, VEGF110. VEGF-A has been shown to cause neovascularization and leakage in models of ocular angiogenesis and vascular occlusion and is thought to contribute to pathophysiology of neovascular AMD, mCNV, DR, DME and macular edema following RVO.
The binding of ranibizumab to VEGF-A prevents the interaction of VEGF-A with its receptors (VEGFR1 and VEGFR2) on the surface of endothelial cells, reducing endothelial cell proliferation, vascular leakage, and new blood vessel formation. Currently, it is in Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat wet Age-related Macular Degeneration.
Companies Mentioned
- Intas Pharmaceuticals
- Reliance Life Sciences
- Senju Pharmaceutical
- Lupin
- Samsung Bioepis
- Xbrane
- Formycon/Bioeq/Coherus BioSciences
- Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical
- BIOCND/Qilu Pharmaceuticals
- GENERIUM Pharmaceuticals
- Shanghai Biomabs Pharmaceutical
- Celon pharma
- Biocure Technology
- Clonz Biotech
- PlantForm Corporation
- Siam Bioscience
- Polus
- Enzene Biosciences
- Paras Biopharmaceuticals
