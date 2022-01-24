BOSTON & HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2022--
Ranok Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company that is developing a novel approach to targeted protein degradation for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the company’s investigational new drug application (IND) for RNK05047, a novel treatment for patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas. Ranok expects to begin enrollment of the Phase 1/2 study entitled CHAMP-1 in the first half of 2022.
RNK05047 is a first-in-class, small-molecule, BRD4-selective protein degrader that was discovered and developed using Ranok’s proprietary approach to targeted protein degradation, CHAMP ™ (Chaperone-mediated Protein Degradation). This technology leverages the company’s expertise in protein homeostasis and the cellular chaperone network to degrade disease-associated proteins, and is designed to increase drug safety and efficacy through selective targeting of disease tissues.
“We are looking forward to initiating this clinical study of the first small-molecule therapy based on our CHAMP ™ platform technology,” said Weiwen Ying, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ranok Therapeutics. “The bromodomain transcription factor BRD4 is a master regulator of oncogenes involved in diverse cancer types. RNK05047 is designed to selectively degrade BRD4 protein in a tumor-targeted fashion, which differentiates it from other investigational therapies. We are optimistic that RNK05047 will provide a beneficial new therapeutic option for patients.”
About Ranok Therapeutics
Ranok is a privately held biopharmaceutical company that is pioneering CHAMP ™, an innovative approach to targeted protein degradation for the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. Our R&D team brings deep biological insight and chemistry expertise to rapidly identify and advance CHAMP ™ degraders for a variety of important disease targets, with the goal to create transformative medicines that benefit patients around the world suffering from cancer and other serious diseases. For more information, please visit the company website at www.ranoktherapeutics.com or follow us on Twitter ( @RanokTx ) and LinkedIn.
About Ranok’s CHAMP™ platform
Ranok’s proprietary Chaperone-mediated Protein Degradation/Degrader (CHAMP ™ ) platform and Chaperone-Tether Library ™ are based on our founders’ extensive backgrounds researching protein homeostasis. CHAMP ™ technology takes advantage of the cellular chaperone network, which regulates the folding and stability of proteins, distinguishing it from other targeted protein degradation approaches. CHAMP ™ has a number of unique advantages, including improved safety and efficacy due to the selective targeting of disease tissues.
