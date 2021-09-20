BOSTON & HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2021--
Ranok Therapeutics (Hangzhou) Co. Ltd., an emerging biopharmaceutical company focused on developing breakthrough therapies for cancer and other serious diseases, today announced that the company will present at the 19 th Annual Discovery on Target conference in Boston, MA, September 27-30, 2021.
Kevin P. Foley, Ph.D., Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Ranok Therapeutics, will present a talk entitled “Tumor-Targeted Protein Degradation via Chaperones”, as part of the conference’s PROTACs and Targeted Protein Degradation track.
Ranok has developed a proprietary and innovative targeted protein degradation (TPD) platform technology, CHAMP™ (Chaperone-mediated Protein Degradation), that leverages Ranok’s founders’ expertise in protein homeostasis to take advantage of the cellular chaperone network, potentially improving drug safety and efficacy due to selective targeting of disease tissues. The Company announced a $40 million Series B financing in August 2021, bringing the total raised to date to over $50 million in funding.
Event: 19th Annual Discovery on Target Conference
Date: Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Time: 9:05 a.m. EDT
Venue: Sheraton Boston, Boston, MA and virtually
In addition, Ranok Therapeutics will be presenting at these upcoming events:
- October 15, Sino-American Pharmaceutical Professionals Association (SAPA) China Annual Conference (Suzhou, China)
- October 19, Advances in Protein Degradation Webinar Series (virtual)
- October 28, 4th Annual Targeted Protein Degradation Summit (virtual)
- December 7, The New York Academy of Sciences’ Targeted Protein Degradation: From Drug Discovery to the Clinic Symposium (virtual)
About Ranok Therapeutics
Ranok is a privately held, emerging biopharmaceutical company that is pioneering its proprietary CHAMP™ platform technology, an innovative approach to targeted protein degradation (TPD) for the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. Ranok was founded by a leadership team composed of industry veterans from both Chinese and American biotech and pharmaceutical companies and is based in two of the world’s leading centers of innovation and medical research: Hangzhou China and Greater Boston Massachusetts USA. By bringing together cutting-edge medical research from both China and the United States, Ranok’s goal is to create transformative medicines to benefit patients suffering from cancer and other serious diseases around the world. For more information, please visit the company website at www.ranoktherapeutics.com or follow us at LinkedIn and on Twitter @RanokTx.
About Ranok’s CHAMP™ platform
Chaperone-mediated Protein Degradation/Degrader (CHAMP™) technology is based on our founders’ extensive backgrounds in protein homeostasis research. This technology takes advantage of the cellular chaperone network, distinguishing it from other targeted protein degradation (TPD) approaches. CHAMP™ has a number of unique advantages, including improved safety due to the selective targeting of tumors. Our proprietary R&D engine combines deep biological insight and chemistry expertise to iteratively discover and test new leads, rapidly identifying and advancing optimal development candidates for a variety of important disease targets.
