Ranovus Demonstrates Industry’s First Adaptive Compute Acceleration Co-Packaged Optics Platform with Xilinx Versal and Ranovus Odin™ 800Gbps CPO 2.0

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 3, 2022--
Ranovus Inc. (“RANOVUS”) today announced a demonstration of Co-Packaged Optics using a Xilinx Versal ACAP and Ranovus Odin™ 800Gbps CPO 2.0. The joint demonstration between Ranovus and AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) as part of OFC 2022, the leading optical networking event in North America, highlights the arrival of the CPO 2.0 solution for AI/ML platforms that demand power efficient, high throughput and high density optical interconnect.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220303005165/en/
Ranovus demonstrates at OFC22 the industry’s first Adaptive Compute Acceleration Co-Packaged Optics Platform with Xilinx Versal and Ranovus Odin™ 800Gbps CPO 2.0 optical engine. Ranovus’ Odin™ Analog-Drive CPO 2.0 eliminates the need for the retimer, resulting in 75% smaller footprint and 40% cost and power consumption savings in the Optical Interconnect. The RANOVUS Odin™ is a low latency, high density, and protocol agnostic optical engine that delivers massive optical interconnect bandwidth with industry-leading cost and power efficiency. Odin scales from 800Gbps to 3.2Tbps in the same footprint by leveraging Ranovus’ 100Gbps per lambda monolithic Electro-Photonic Integrated Circuit (EPIC) IP, laser platform, and advanced packaging technologies. (Photo: Business Wire)
RANOVUS’ Odin™ is a low latency, high density, and protocol agnostic optical engine that delivers massive optical interconnect bandwidth with industry-leading cost and power efficiency. Odin scales from 800Gbps to 3.2Tbps in the same footprint by leveraging Ranovus’ 100Gbps per lambda monolithic Electro-Photonic Integrated Circuit (EPIC) IP, laser platform, and advanced packaging technologies.
“We announced our Odin™ Analog Drive CPO 2.0 platform at OFC 2021 for Ethernet switch and module applications and are thrilled to showcase our platform with a Versal ACAP for ML/AI workloads,” said Hamid Arabzadeh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of RANOVUS. “We have been at the forefront of the CPO movement since 2018 and are delighted to share our multi disciplinary IP cores with our customers who want to accelerate the adoption of Analog Drive CPO in data centers.”
CPO is an innovative approach that provides Nx100Gbps PAM4 Optical I/O channels for Ethernet switch and ML/AI silicon in a single packaged assembly, which significantly reduces the cost and power consumption of the complete system.
Versal is the industry’s first adaptive compute acceleration platform (ACAP). Versal ACAPs deliver unparalleled application- and system-level value for cloud, network, and edge applications. By integrating the optics into the package using Versal Premium ACAPs, AMD and Ranovus are able to drastically reduce power, simplify board routing, and reduce cost.
“We’re proud of our collaboration with Ranovus that helped achieve record performance levels while at the same time reducing power and overall footprint of the complete solution,” said Dan Mansur, vice president, Adaptable and Embedded Computing Group, AMD (formerly Xilinx). “This CPO demonstration highlights the versatility of the Versal GTM SERDES to operate over anything from long-reach copper to directly driving the Ranovus Analog-Drive CPO 2.0 optical engine. Co-packaging Ranovus Odin™ with Xilinx Versal is a significant advancement which enables data center customers to build highly efficient and cost-effective systems for next-generation workloads.”
RANOVUS and AMD will be demonstrating this innovative approach to CPO at OFC 2022. Visit the AMD booth 5711 and RANOVUS booth 5917.
About Ranovus
RANOVUS, with operations in Ottawa, Canada, Nuremberg, Germany and Sunnyvale, USA, develops and manufactures advanced photonics interconnect solutions to support the next generation of AI/ML workloads in data centers and communication networks. Our team has extensive experience in product development and commercialization of optoelectronics subsystems for the information technology industry. RANOVUS’ current disruptive portfolio of IP Cores includes Multi-Wavelength Quantum Dot Laser technology and advanced digital and silicon photonics integrated circuit technologies that set a new industry benchmark for the lowest power dissipation, size, and cost for the next generation of optical interconnect solutions. RANOVUS’ Odin™ platform is the enabling technology for a new data center architecture optimized for AI/ML, metaverse, cloud and 5G communications workloads. The company has received funding from leading venture capital firms, strategic investors, Sustainable Development Technology Canada, and Strategic Innovation Fund of Canada.
Information about RANOVUS can be found at www.ranovus.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220303005165/en/
CONTACT: Mike Newsom
LouVan Comm Inc.
+1-617-803-5385
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MOBILE/WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR TELECOMMUNICATIONS NANOTECHNOLOGY NETWORKS INTERNET HARDWARE ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION DATA MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Ranovus Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 03/03/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 03/03/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220303005165/en