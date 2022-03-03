Ranovus Demonstrates Industry’s First Adaptive Compute Acceleration Co-Packaged Optics Platform with Xilinx Versal and Ranovus Odin™ 800Gbps CPO 2.0

Ranovus demonstrates at OFC22 the industry’s first Adaptive Compute Acceleration Co-Packaged Optics Platform with Xilinx Versal and Ranovus Odin™ 800Gbps CPO 2.0 optical engine. Ranovus’ Odin™ Analog-Drive CPO 2.0 eliminates the need for the retimer, resulting in 75% smaller footprint and 40% cost and power consumption savings in the Optical Interconnect. The RANOVUS Odin™ is a low latency, high density, and protocol agnostic optical engine that delivers massive optical interconnect bandwidth with industry-leading cost and power efficiency. Odin scales from 800Gbps to 3.2Tbps in the same footprint by leveraging Ranovus’ 100Gbps per lambda monolithic Electro-Photonic Integrated Circuit (EPIC) IP, laser platform, and advanced packaging technologies.