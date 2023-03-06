RANOVUS demonstrates industry’s lowest power consumption 800Gbps Ethernet interoperable link to scale AMD adaptive SoCs for AI/ML

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 6, 2023--
OFC--RANOVUS Inc. (“RANOVUS”) today announced interoperability of AMD Versal adaptive SoCs with the co-packaged Odin® 800G direct-drive optical engine and third party 800G DR8+ retimed pluggable modules. The interoperability demonstration is part of OFC 2023, the leading optical networking event in North America, and highlights the versatility of RANOVUS’s Odin® portfolio for AI/ML and communications applications.
RANOVUS’ Odin® is a low latency, high density, protocol agnostic, and standards-based optical engine that delivers massive optical interconnect bandwidth with industry-leading cost and power efficiency. Built on GlobalFoundries Fotonix™ monolithic RF/CMOS silicon photonics (SiPh) platform, Odin® incorporates RANOVUS’s proprietary RF CMOS, silicon photonics, laser, and advanced packaging technologies for volume manufacturing. Odin® is well suited for next-generation data center architectures built on co-packaged optics, near-packaged optics, and pluggable OSFP/QSFP-DD/OSFP XD optical modules.
“We announced the first generation of our Odin® optical interconnect at OFC 2022 for proprietary AI/ML applications. We are thrilled to showcase our standards-based Odin® optical interconnect product with 5pJ/bit for a direct-drive CPO solution,” said Dr. Christoph Schulien, head of Systems and High-Speed IC R&D of RANOVUS. “Its inherent versatility enables hyperscale data center providers to drastically reduce power consumption and optimize density and cost as they deploy novel hybrid data center architectures in response to the insatiable growth in AI/ML workloads.”
“RANOVUS’ demonstration of interoperability between our Versal™ adaptive SoCs co-packaged with Odin® 800G direct-drive CPO 2.0 and third party 800G DR8+ retimed pluggable modules underlines the flexibility and scalability of RANOVUS’ technology,” said Yohan Frans, vice president, Engineering at AMD. “We are proud of our collaboration with RANOVUS in demonstrating the performance and versatility of monolithic silicon photonics interconnects as data center and 5G customers deploy highly efficient and cost-effective systems for next generation workloads.”
“RANOVUS’ demonstration of interoperability between CPO and pluggable modules is a key proof point that their interconnect technology supports the flexibility and scalability with the lowest power consumption sought by hyperscalers as they optimize their data centers for AI/ML workloads,” said Vladimir Kozlov the founder and CEO of LIGHTCOUNTING.
RANOVUS will be demonstrating its Odin® optical interconnect CPO, NPO and 800Gbps DR8+ pluggable module portfolio at RANOVUS’ OFC 2023 booth #2019 and at GlobalFoundries®’ booth #5216. Please also join RANOVUS for panel discussions on “Advanced Packaging Technologies for Optical Modules” (8 March, 8:00am) and “Enabling Next Generation Co-Packaging Solutions” (9 March, 12:15pm).
RANOVUS, with operations in Ottawa, Canada, Nuremberg, Germany and Sunnyvale, USA, develops and manufactures advanced photonics interconnect solutions to support the next generation of AI/ML workloads in data centers and communication networks. Our team has extensive experience in product development and commercialization of optoelectronics subsystems for the information technology industry. RANOVUS’ current disruptive portfolio of IP Cores includes Multi-Wavelength Quantum Dot Laser technology and advanced digital and silicon photonics integrated circuit technologies that set a new industry benchmark for the lowest power dissipation, size, and cost for the next generation of optical interconnect solutions. RANOVUS’ Odin® platform is the enabling technology for a new data center architecture optimized for AI/ML and communications workloads. The company has received funding from leading venture capital firms, strategic investors, Sustainable Development Technology Canada, and Strategic Innovation Fund of Canada.
