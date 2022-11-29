CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022--
Ranpak Holdings Corp. (“Ranpak”) (NYSE: PACK), a global leader of environmentally sustainable, paper-based packaging solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains, today announced that Michael A. Jones is stepping down from his role as Vice Chairman and Managing Director, North America. Mr. Jones will continue to serve as a non-employee member of the board of directors.
“I’d like to express my sincere gratitude for Mike’s commitment and contributions to Ranpak,” said Omar Asali, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Ranpak. “His leadership over the past three years has enabled us to make significant progress towards our key goals in North America and I look forward to his continued involvement at the Board level.”
Ranpak has commenced a search to identify a candidate to succeed Mr. Jones as Managing Director, North America; the position will be located at its global headquarters in Concord, Ohio.
About Ranpak
Founded in 1972, Ranpak's goal was to create the first environmentally responsible system to protect products during shipment. Ranpak’s mission is to deliver sustainable packaging solutions that help improve supply chain performance and costs, reduce environmental impact, and support a variety of growing business needs globally. The development and improvement of materials, systems and total solution concepts have earned Ranpak a reputation as an innovative leader in e-commerce and industrial supply chain solutions. Ranpak is headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio and has approximately 850 employees. Additional information about Ranpak can be found on its website: https://www.ranpak.com.
