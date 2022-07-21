CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022--
Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) announced today that it will release its second quarter results at approximately 7:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, July 28, 2022 and will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on that day.
The conference call and earnings presentation will be webcast live at the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/755178138. Investors who cannot access the webcast may listen to the conference call live via telephone by dialing 888-330-2446 or 240-789-2732 and use the passcode: 8498994.
A telephonic replay of the webcast also will be available starting at 11:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, July 28, 2022 and ending at 11:59 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, Aug 4, 2022. To listen to the replay, please dial 800-770-2030 or 647-362-9199 and use the passcode: 8498994.
About Ranpak
Founded in 1972, Ranpak's goal was to create the first environmentally responsible system to protect products during shipment. The development and improvement of materials, systems and total solution concepts have earned Ranpak a reputation as an innovative leader in e-commerce and industrial supply chain solutions. Ranpak is headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio and has approximately 850 employees.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005173/en/
CONTACT: Contact for Investors:
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA OHIO
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT PACKAGING TRANSPORT MANUFACTURING SUSTAINABILITY LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT RETAIL SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Ranpak Holdings Corp.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 07/21/2022 07:30 AM/DISC: 07/21/2022 07:46 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005173/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.