BOSTON (AP) — Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $34.2 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 62 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 7 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.
The cybersecurity company posted revenue of $126.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $123 million.
For the current quarter ending in October, Rapid7 expects its per-share loss to be 7 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $133.4 million to $135 million for the fiscal third quarter.
Rapid7 expects a full-year loss of 9 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $520 million to $524 million.
Rapid7 shares have risen 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $116.46, an increase of 92% in the last 12 months.
