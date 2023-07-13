PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2023--
Rarebase, a platform drug development biotechnology company that is revolutionizing discovering and developing medicines at unprecedented speed, scale, and capital efficiency, today announced the promotion of Chris Moxham, Ph.D., to the newly created role of President effective immediately. In addition to continuing to serve as Chief Scientific Officer, Moxham will be responsible for driving the company’s strategic plan for growth.
“Chris is an exceptional leader who is deeply committed to making a difference for people living with a rare disease,” said Onno Faber, Co-founder and CEO, Rarebase. “Over the last 18 months, we have uncovered potential treatments for hundreds of rare diseases, and have built a “drug-gene atlas” to enable AI-driven drug discovery. Having Chris in this new role puts us in the best position to accelerate growth and breakthrough advancements in the field of rare diseases.”
“This promotion is a direct result of Chris’s significant strategic and operational contributions since joining the company,” said John Lee, Partner, JAZZ Venture Partners. “Rarebase’s business model is unique and designed to leverage partnerships with patient communities and biopharma to maximize value creation and ultimately improve the lives of the 400 million people living with rare disease. Chris brings decades of experience in drug hunting and executive leadership and will play a critical role in helping Rarebase achieve its mission.”
Moxham’s career spans more than 25 years in drug discovery focused on cutting-edge science and drug hunting in large pharma and biotech. He spent two decades at Eli Lilly and Co. where he helped bring over 10 molecules into the clinic across multiple therapeutic areas and across both small and large molecules. Most recently Chris was CSO at Fulcrum Therapeutics, a clinical stage biotech focused on rare diseases, where he was responsible for the full range of drug discovery, translational science and early development activities including building and advancing the company’s preclinical portfolio through Phase 1 clinical trials. He was the scientific lead for FTX-6058 that is currently in phase 1 clinical testing for Sickle Cell Disease. Chris was instrumental in creating multiple business development partnerships and with engaging the investment community to achieve multiple rounds of financing for the company.
"I am honored to be assuming this new role. With a product engine designed to discover treatments for hundreds of monogenic diseases simultaneously, we are squarely focused on the largest untapped drug discovery opportunity in human health: rare diseases,” said Moxham. “I look forward to leading our world-class team of scientists, engineers, and operational leaders as we work tirelessly to improve the lives of everyone living with a rare disease.”
About Rarebase, PBC
Rarebase is a true platform drug development biotech that is revolutionizing the process of discovering and developing medicines at unprecedented speed, scale, and capital efficiency.
Rarebase is focused on enabling a better life for the 400 million people living with rare disease. With a product engine designed to discover treatments for hundreds of monogenic diseases simultaneously, Rarebase is squarely focused on the largest untapped drug discovery opportunity in human health: rare diseases. Rasebase has already uncovered potential treatments for hundreds of rare diseases. The company has also built a “drug-gene atlas” to enable AI-driven drug discovery. Rarebase is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif. For more information, please visit www.rarebase.com.
