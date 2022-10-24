MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022--
Rasmussen University is pleased to host its 12th Annual Women’s Leadership Breakfast on Friday, Oct. 28 at 8:00 a.m. Central. This no-cost event will be held virtually, with local viewing parties at five Rasmussen locations in Florida, Illinois and Minnesota. All are welcome to register and attend.
This year’s Women’s Leadership Breakfast theme—Feel Strongly. Lead Wisely.—will center on rediscovering the power of empathy. Attendees will hear from Bettina Straight on why empathy is not just “nice to have” but critical to professional success. With over 20 years’ experience training on leadership and diversity topics, Straight is adept at helping participants see a subject from a new perspective and to leave them with a sense of connectedness and new understanding. Her 2021 breast cancer diagnosis brought with it some meaningful changes, including how she leads. She’ll share what she’s learned about practicing empathy in a fast-paced, stressful environment, connecting with different perspectives and developing emotional leadership skills.
“I’ve had the great pleasure of seeing Bettina’s compassionate leadership in action, and I am so thrilled to have her join us this year,” says Dr. Savitri V. Dixon-Saxon, senior vice president and provost at Rasmussen University. “This talk couldn’t be timelier. One important takeaway from the pandemic is the recognition that we need to be gentler with ourselves and others. To achieve greater productivity, and greater satisfaction and fulfillment, we must move through our spaces with more care, compassion and grace.”
This year’s Women’s Leadership Breakfast also occurs during “Rasmussen Gives Back,” a weeklong celebration that brings together University faculty and staff for volunteerism and community service, to encourage connection with each other and their communities in a meaningful way.
“Rasmussen has been committed to making its communities a better place to work and live since 1900. It’s part of our university mission and culture. On the heels of the pandemic and social unrest, the need and desire to give back is even greater,” says Dixon-Saxon. “I cannot think of a better way to round out our week of service than with a leadership event focused on empathy.”
The Rasmussen University Women’s Leadership Breakfast began 12 years ago to empower women and deepen their leadership presence in all aspects of their lives. Rasmussen is a place where women and men have learned as equals since women were first admitted in the 1920s. In previous years, this event was hosted in the Minneapolis area. The last two years, due to COVID-19, Rasmussen moved the event online, allowing the University to expand its reach to current and aspiring leaders all over the country.
The Women’s Leadership Breakfast virtual event will last one hour. Following Straight’s remarks, audience members will have the opportunity to participate in a brief Q&A session, facilitated by Dixon-Saxon. To register for the 12th Annual Rasmussen University Women’s Leadership Breakfast, visit https://rasmussen.co/WLB2022.
