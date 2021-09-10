FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs running back Le'Veon Bell (26) carries the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game in Las Vegas. The Baltimore Ravens signed Bell to their practice squad, adding another backfield option in the aftermath of J.K. Dobbins’ season-ending injury. Bell was cut early last season by the New York Jets, then rushed for 328 yards in 11 games with Kansas City. He did not play in the Super Bowl for the Chiefs.