SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022--
Ray Therapeutics, a biotech company whose mission is to restore vision to patients with blinding eye diseases, today announced the appointment of Peter Francis, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific & Medical Officer, and Jenny Holt as Senior Vice President, Program Portfolio Management.
Dr. Francis is a world-renowned clinician scientist and a leader in gene therapy drug development. He was previously Chief Medical Officer of RetroSense Therapeutics, where he spearheaded the world’s first optogenetics program into clinical trials, positioning the company for acquisition by Allergan. Dr. Francis was also CSO/CMO at 4D Molecular Therapeutics, a leading gene therapy company, where he advanced multiple programs into the clinic.
Jenny Holt joins Ray Therapeutics as SVP, Program Portfolio Management with more than 25 years of experience in gene therapy, working at Gladstone Institute, Onyx, Novartis, and was a Co-Founder of Ignite Immunotherapy. Prior to joining Ray Therapeutics, Jenny was VP & Head of Program Management at 4D Molecular Therapeutics, where she drove gene therapy product development across multiple therapeutic areas, including ophthalmology.
“I am delighted to join Ray Therapeutics. We are developing the next generation of precision optogenetics therapies that have an enormous potential to reverse blindness. I am honored to be presenting our nonclinical data for the first time at the upcoming Cell and Gene Therapy Meeting on the Mesa on October 12,” said Peter Francis, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific & Medical Officer, Ray Therapeutics.
“I am excited to welcome Jenny and Peter to Ray Therapeutics’ executive management team. Their track record of success positions us at the forefront of ocular gene therapy innovation,” said Paul Bresge, CEO & Co-Founder, Ray Therapeutics.
Ray Therapeutics will be presenting at the Cell and Gene Therapy Meeting on the Mesa on October 12, 2022, at 1 pm Pacific Time. For more information, visit https://meetingonthemesa.com.
About Ray Therapeutics
Ray Therapeutics is a preclinical biotechnology company headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. Our mission is to restore vision to patients with retinal degenerations of the eye. Our lead product is a next generation optogenetics gene therapy for retinitis pigmentosa, inherited retinal degeneration and AMD. For additional information, visit www.raytherapeutics.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005163/en/
CONTACT: Media
Kimberly Ha
KKH Advisors
917-291-5744
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY HEALTH OPTICAL
SOURCE: Ray Therapeutics
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/06/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 09/06/2022 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005163/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.