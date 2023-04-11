SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 11, 2023--
Ray Therapeutics, a biotech company developing optogenetic gene therapies for patients with blinding diseases, announced today that Peter Francis, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific and Medical Officer, will present at two upcoming scientific conferences: the 2023 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Med and the Eighth Annual Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summit (held during the 2023 ARVO Annual Meeting).
“We’re delighted to present our data which shows the power of visual optogenetics as a disruptive technology with the potential to restore vision to many patients with retinal blindness,” said Peter Francis, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific and Medical Officer, Ray Therapeutics. “Our team has bioengineered a highly sensitive optogenetic protein, ChRown, which is sensitive enough to be active in ambient lighting conditions without the use of light-intensifying goggles. Our lead candidate, RTx-015 for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa, is expected to begin first-in-human clinical trials by the end of this year.”
The presentation details are as follows:
Event: 2023 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Med
Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Time: 9.30 am
Location: Hotel Arts Barcelona, Marina 19-21, Barcelona, Spain
Virtual attendance is available which includes a livestream of the presentation and the ability to view all conference sessions on-demand. Please visit https://meetingonthemed.com for full information including registration.
Event: Eighth Annual Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summit
Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
Time: 10.30 am
Location: Marriott New Orleans Warehouse Arts District, New Orleans, LA
Meeting Website: https://give.fightingblindness.org/event/retinal-cell-and-gene-therapy-innovation-summit-2023/e454383.
About Ray Therapeutics
Ray Therapeutics is developing novel optogenetics gene therapies for patients with blinding diseases. The company is developing its lead candidate RTx-015 in retinitis pigmentosa, a degenerative retinal disease with significant unmet medical need. The company’s mission is to use optogenetics to restore vision, independent of genetic mutation for patients with inherited retinal diseases. Ray Therapeutics is based in San Francisco, CA. For additional information, visit www.raytherapeutics.com.
