Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) announced today that executives from the company will present at two upcoming investor conferences. Mark D. McHugh, President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. ET, and David L. Nunes, CEO, will present at the Citi 2023 Global Property CEO Conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 10:35 a.m. ET.
To access these events, participants can visit the Investor Relations section of Rayonier’s website at www.rayonier.com and follow the registration links. The webcasts will be available for replay on the company’s website shortly after the live events.
About Rayonier
Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2022, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.92 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (474,000 acres) and New Zealand (417,000 acres). More information is available at www.rayonier.com.
