RayzeBio, Inc., a targeted radiopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline against validated solid tumor targets, appointed Mary Tagliaferri, M.D. to its board of directors effective September 29, 2021. Dr. Tagliaferri has a highly accomplished biotechnology career and is currently Executive Clinical Fellow and Senior Vice President of Nektar Therapeutics, where she also previously served as Chief Medical Officer. She has been responsible for numerous clinical studies evaluating novel therapeutics in oncology and was also instrumental in establishing key strategic partnerships. She also serves on the board of Enzo Biochem.
“Targeted radiopharmaceuticals offer an exciting new platform for the development of potential breakthrough therapies for cancer,” said Dr. Tagliaferri. “I am highly impressed with RayzeBio’s leadership in this exciting field and their efficient creation of a scientifically rigorous discovery and development engine, which has led to proprietary insights on how to advance this emerging therapeutic modality.”
RayzeBio also announces the expansion of its team with Rozalyn Littler joining as Vice President of Regulatory and Quality. With over 20 years of biotechnology drug experience, Ms. Littler has effectively shepherded multiple programs from IND to full approval for both small molecules and biologics.
“I am pleased to welcome Mary as a valuable addition to our board of directors. Her direct leadership in pioneering novel cancer therapeutics lends her to be a great thought partner as we advance our portfolio to become the leader in targeted radiopharmaceuticals,” said Ken Song, M.D., President and CEO of RayzeBio. “I’m also thrilled to have Rozalyn lead our regulatory and quality efforts as we prepare to advance programs into clinical development and ultimately approval and commercialization.”
About RayzeBio
RayzeBio is a biotechnology company focused on improving outcomes for people with cancer by harnessing the power of targeted radioisotopes. With a focus on clinically validated solid tumor targets, RayzeBio is developing novel drug conjugates to deliver potent therapeutic radioisotopes such as Actinium-225, an alpha-emitter. The company is backed by a syndicate of sophisticated healthcare investors and was established in 2020. For additional information, please visit www.rayzebio.com
