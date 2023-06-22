SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 22, 2023--
RayzeBio, Inc., a targeted radiopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline against validated solid tumor targets, today announced that the Company will be presenting dosimetry data for its lead clinical program, RYZ101 (Ac225 DOTATATE) at the annual meeting of Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI), being held from June 24 - 27, 2023 at McCormick Place, Chicago, Illinois.
Title: Action-1 Dosimetry early data (oral presentation): 225Ac-DOTATATE Dosimetry Results from Part 1 of the ACTION-1 Trial (P129)
Presenter: Dr. Michael Morris
Date and Time: Saturday, June 24 3:50 PM - 4:00 PM
Session: IS02 Neuroendocrine Tumors - Integrated Session
About RYZ101
RYZ101 is an investigational targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, designed to deliver a highly potent radioisotope, Actinium-225 (Ac225), to tumors expressing SSTR2. RYZ101 is being evaluated in clinical studies for patients with SSTR+ GEP-NETs who have previously been treated with Lu177-based somatostatin therapies and also in patients with extensive stage small cell lung cancer. Details of the studies can be found at https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05477576 and https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05595460.
Ac225 for the study was provided by multiple sources including the U.S. Department of Energy Isotope Program.
About RayzeBio
RayzeBio is a biotechnology company focused on improving outcomes for people with cancer by harnessing the power of targeted radioisotopes. With a focus on clinically validated solid tumor targets, RayzeBio is developing novel drug conjugates to deliver potent therapeutic radioisotopes such as Actinium-225, an alpha-emitter. The company is backed by a syndicate of sophisticated healthcare investors and was established in 2020. For additional information, please visit www.rayzebio.com
