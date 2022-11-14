SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022--
RayzeBio, Inc., a targeted radiopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline against validated solid tumor targets, today announced that Ken Song, M.D., President and CEO of the Company, will be presenting at the following investor conferences in November 2022:
- Jefferies London Healthcare Conference: Presentation on Wednesday, November 16 at 12:20 p.m. GMT (7:20 a.m. ET) in London, England.
- EvercoreISI HealthCONx Conference: Fireside chat on Wednesday, November 30 at 2:40 p.m. ET
RayzeBio will also be participating in 1x1 investor meetings at these conferences.
About RayzeBio
RayzeBio is a biotechnology company focused on improving outcomes for people with cancer by harnessing the power of targeted radioisotopes. With a focus on clinically validated solid tumor targets, RayzeBio is developing novel drug conjugates to deliver potent therapeutic radioisotopes such as Actinium-225, an alpha-emitter. The company is backed by a syndicate of sophisticated healthcare investors and was established in 2020. For additional information, please visit www.rayzebio.com
