RBC Bearings Incorporated (Nasdaq: ROLL, ROLLP), a leading international manufacturer of highly engineered precision bearings, components and essential systems for the industrial, defense and aerospace industries, today announced that it will participate in the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference on September 15, 2022. Materials shared during the conference will be available online at: http://investor.rbcbearings.com.

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Michael J. Hartnett, and Vice President, Barry Boyan will be representing the Company in person.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings, components and essential systems. Founded in 1919, the Company is primarily focused on producing highly technical or regulated bearing products and components requiring sophisticated design, testing, and manufacturing capabilities for the diversified industrial, aerospace, and defense markets. The Company is headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut.

CONTACT: RBC Bearings

Robert M. Sullivan

203-267-5014

rsullivan@rbcbearings.com

Alpha IR Group

Michael Cummings

617-461-1101

investors@rbcbearings.com

