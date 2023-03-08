TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 8, 2023--
NEO is proud to welcome back RBC iShares, with the launch of eight new ETF Series of RBC Funds (“ETF Series”). The ETF Series is managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. and began trading today on the NEO Exchange.
“We are excited to list our new ETF Series of RBC Funds on the NEO Exchange, providing clients who prefer to invest using ETFs with expanded access to our long-standing expertise in active management,” commented Mark Neill, Head of RBC ETFs at RBC Global Asset Management Inc.
The ETF Series of RBC Funds now available on the NEO Exchange are as follows:
- RBC Canadian Equity Income Fund – ETF Series ( RCEI )
- RBC North American Value Fund – ETF Series ( RNAV )
- RBC North American Growth Fund – ETF Series ( RNAG )
- RBC International Equity Fund – ETF Series ( RINT )
- RBC EM Dividend Fund – ETF Series ( REMD )
- RBC Global Precious Metals Fund – ETF Series ( RGPM )
- RBC Global Energy Fund – ETF Series ( RENG )
- RBC Global Technology Fund – ETF Series ( RTEC )
The ETF Series of RBC Funds join over 150 ETFs listed on the NEO Exchange. Investors can trade units of the ETF Series as well as other RBC iShares ETFs through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers. Click here for a complete view of all NEO-listed securities.
“It’s a rewarding occasion when an ETF issuer returns for successive launches,” remarked Jos Schmitt, President and CEO of NEO. “It’s a testament to their continued support and trust in the NEO Exchange, and an endorsement of the unparalleled service that we pride ourselves on offering to every NEO-listed issuer. We are honoured that RBC iShares has selected NEO as the listing venue for these eight new ETF Series and we look forward to continuing our partnership over the years ahead.”
The NEO Exchange is home to over 260 unique listings, including ETFs from Canada’s largest ETF issuers, Canadian Depositary Receipts (CDRs), and some of the most innovative Canadian and international growth companies. NEO consistently facilitates close to 20% of all volume traded in Canadian ETFs and between 10% and 15% of all volume traded in Canadian-listed companies.
RBC iShares ETFs are comprised of RBC ETFs and ETF Series of RBC Funds managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. and iShares ETFs managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"). Please consult your advisor and read the prospectus and/or Fund Facts or ETF Facts document before investing. There may be commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses associated with investments in mutual funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs). Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. ETF Series units of RBC Funds are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC Funds are offered by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada.
About the NEO Exchange
The NEO Exchange is Canada’s Tier 1 stock exchange for the innovation economy, bringing together investors and capital raisers within a fair, liquid, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since 2015 and acquired by Cboe Global Markets in 2022, NEO provides access to trading across all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. NEO lists companies and investment products seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.
About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 97,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada’s biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.
About RBC Global Asset Management
RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $525 billion in assets and have approximately 1,500 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.
About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate
About iShares
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 1300+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2.91 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.
