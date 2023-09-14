RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2023--
As society moves closer to “Skynet” than ever before, Stride K12 is encouraging students nationwide to prepare for battle as they announce the 2024 K12 Robotics Competition and urges students across the country to unleash their Robo-Rivalry.
The 2024 K12 Robotics Competition, part of K12’s Student Enrichment Programs, is open to all students in grades 4–12. This includes students enrolled at K12-powered schools as well as students at any other school in the U.S.
“With the rise of artificial intelligence, we are seeing firsthand the impact that technology is having on our everyday life. Competitions like these give students a fun way to learn technology, competitive skills, and get a head start on a great career working as the innovators of our future,” said Karen Ghidotti, Stride Senior Vice President of Customer Experience and Advocacy.
Students will compete as a team of 2 to 3 members. Each team must register an instructor—this can be a parent, guardian, teacher, or other adult who will act as a mentor or guide throughout the competition. Instructors will have access to training materials and the robotics software.
There is a low entry fee of $40 per student or team to cover Cogmation software, instructor training, and access to the K12 Robotics competitions.
The first three rounds will take place virtually and the Top 18 semi-finalists will compete in person coming June 2024. Prizes will be awarded to the winning team in six distinct categories. The teams with the highest score in each grade band and skill level at the national competition will receive a trophy and prize. The deadline to enter is October 31, 2023.
The competition is divided into three grade bands (4–6, 7–9, and 10–12). Each band consists of two skill levels: intermediate and advanced. This structure allows students to choose the appropriate level based on their expertise and experience. Stride will provide training sessions to equip instructors with the knowledge and skills required to guide their teams effectively through the challenges.
K12 Enrichment Programs help ignite interests in students in grades K-12 th and encourage them to learn new skills, build a portfolio of creative work, and foster long-lasting friendships and connections.
Registration is open today and is available to all students nationwide. Other available enrichment programs include national art competitions, cookoffs, environmental innovation challenge, creative storytelling through photography, and more.
For additional information on this program, please visit the For Robotics competition schedules, fees, technology needs, and other information, please visit https://enrichment.k12.com/.
About Stride, Inc.
At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people’s teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculums, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K–12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculums. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.
