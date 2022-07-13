Real American Hardwood Coalition Launches Website

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022--
The Real American Hardwood Coalition (RAHC), a domestic, industry-wide promotion initiative for Real American Hardwood™ products, has launched a website at RealAmericanHardwood.com designed to inspire and educate consumers.
The natural characteristics of Real American Hardwood products may be imitated, but never replicated. (Graphic: Business Wire)
“The website takes visitors on a digital journey to learn how and why they should choose Real American Hardwood flooring, cabinetry, millwork, furniture, and other goods for their homes,” says Michael Martin, president and CEO of the National Wood Flooring Association. “Today’s consumers are overwhelmed with product choices and often believe they’re buying natural and renewable hardwood products, when in fact, they’re buying look-alikes such as vinyl and plastic that are manufactured from non-renewable resources. Now, the industry has an informative tool that’s setting the record straight and separating fact from fiction—backed by research and science.”
Designed by CANVAS United—a high-profile agency known for its exceptional creativity, impressive project portfolio, and extensive experience in promoting commodity and agricultural goods—the website educates consumers on the advantages and benefits of Real American Hardwood products in ways that make emotional connections. Interactive site modules engage consumers and compare the appearance, durability, value, home health, and environmental attributes of real wood products to faux, wood-look alternatives. The site also serves as a hub for project inspiration, maintenance tips, and environmental facts, and explores how hardwood is influencing lifestyles and culture in the modern world.
“Our industry has a rich history and compelling stories to tell,” says Dean Alanko, vice president of sales and marketing, Allegheny Wood Products. “The website spotlights the generational, family businesses that make up our industry. I’m proud of how the website tells these stories and presents information that can make a difference in consumers’ lives and benefit all industry stakeholders.”
Learn more about Real American Hardwood products, and discover their importance to our homes, lifestyle, culture, and environment at RealAmericanHardwood.com.
About the Real American Hardwood Coalition
The Real American Hardwood Coalition (RAHC) inspires a stylish and healthy environment by educating consumers on the many benefits of Real American Hardwood™ products—including appearance, durability, lifetime value, healthy home, and sustainability. Visit RealAmericanHardwood.org for more information.
About CANVAS United
CANVAS United uses creativity and technology to connect brands to the modern consumer. The award-winning, full-service digital agency is part of the UNITED COLLECTIVE, with offices in New York City and Huntington Beach, California. For more information, visit CanvasUnited.com.
