SECAUCUS, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2022 / National Realty Investment Advisors (NRIA), a leading developer of luxury real estate on the East Coast, announces that it is building its latest developments in West New York, New Jersey, called "The Station," and "The Grand and The Metro," with the growing car-free lifestyle in mind.
The pandemic fast-forwarded an increasing ability to work from home that is partly behind many Americans' decision to ditch their automobile. Without a commute to work, a full-time car just isn't as necessary.
NRIA is taking note of this trend and investing in walkable communities like West New York, a Manhattan bedroom community that has easy access to public transportation and great restaurants and culture. NRIA's two-tower residential rental community, "The Grand and The Metro," at 508 and 511-513 51st Street, and "The Station," at 4901 Bergenline Avenue, were all designed with a thought towards those who choose to live car-free.
Even before the pandemic, a car-free movement was gaining momentum. Two-thirds of Americans now report walking, biking, or taking public transport for at least one trip each week, according to a transportation study by the Urban Affairs and Planning Department of Virginia Polytechnic Institute.
Residents of NRIA's "The Station" and "The Grand and The Metro" will be able to take advantage of all three-walking, biking, and public transportation. Within walking distance of
"The Station," "The Grand and The Metro" is a Hudson-Bergen commuter rail line station, which brings riders into New York City and up and down northern New Jersey.
"West New York embodies everything that made places like Hoboken so attractive before the pandemic," says Richard Stabile, senior vice president of project acquisition, new construction, and sales for NRIA. "It's a great commuter town. We took the city and state's decision to promote light rail in the region and ran with it."
And despite a community parking garage to be built on-site at each of their West New York properties, NRIA made a strong effort to consider what sorts of amenities residents without a car might desire.
Bike racks, a gym, a 24-hour grab-and-go convenience store, and a business center with a high-speed printer will all be available on-site for residents of "The Grand and The Metro." "We are making it so that the residents can access as much as possible without needing a car," Stabile says. "...Everything is right there. And what isn't within walking distance, you can reach with public transportation. For those working from home, they shouldn't need to go far for much."
A hallmark of West New York, a town of roughly 50,0000 people, walkability remains a focus of its Mayor, Gabriel Rodriguez, who is committed to a revitalization project which is improving the walking areas along West New York's "miracle mile."
These blocks from 56th Street to 49th Street on West New York's Bergenline Avenue offer a variety of shops and restaurants, from chains to independent small businesses.
NRIA understands, however, that just because renters in places like Jersey City and West New York might not own a car, that doesn't mean they will never need or want one. So Zipcars, or a similar ride-sharing car, will be at the ready on-site at NRIA's "The Grand and The Metro," for residents' use as needed.
Across the ocean in Europe, major cities like London, Oslo, and Madrid are making concerted efforts to reduce the number of cars on their streets. And here in America, cities like New York and states like New Jersey are doing the same. Developers like NRIA, too, are doing what they can to accommodate that. "I think we will see more and more buildings designed with a car-free lifestyle in mind," says NRIA's Stabile.
