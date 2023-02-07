NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023--
Nest Seekers International, an established global brand in luxury real estate, new development, fine art, yachts, and private aviation, is proud to announce a new addition to its team: renowned real estate icon Tamir Shemesh.
Shemesh, who left SERHANT to join Nest Seekers, is a real estate powerhouse with decades of success. Ranked in the top 0.1% of agents in the industry since 2003, Tamir has closed over 6,000 transactions and $5 billion in sales. His inspiring success is attributed to creative marketing strategies, long-term relationships, proactive client service, and unparalleled professionalism.
“We're thrilled to welcome Tamir to Nest Seekers and look forward to facilitating his multi-market expansion. We have done this successfully for a number of superstars. Our global infrastructure will make it easy for Tamir to service his affluent clients and their international real estate portfolios, with the added support of our powerful in-house marketing machine. More importantly, Tamir’s listings and personal brand will now be celebrated and get national and international exposure like no other.” -Nest Seekers’ Founder, President & CEO, Eddie Shapiro.
Beginning his real estate career in 1998 while still a student at Stern Business School at New York University, Tamir has served all types of clients, from owners and developers to buyers and renters. He has represented over 50 New Development projects and some of the most sought-after developments, including 400 Park Avenue South, 345 West 14 th Street, 1110 Park Ave, 41 Bond Street, and has sold property in renowned buildings such as 15 Central Park West, 995 Fifth Avenue, the Greenwich Lane, 220 CPS and the Time Warner Center.
In 2003, Tamir founded The Shemesh Team – a top producing team that specializes in helping clients achieve their goals across the board in real estate. The team consists of New Development manager, buyer's specialists, seller's specialists, project managers, and a rental division, all of whom come together to service clients across a range of regions. From the Financial District to Harlem, Brooklyn to Connecticut, the Shemesh Team's collective experience and knowledge of the industry allow them to create winning strategies that are tailored to every client’s needs.
Along with an impressive track record of success, Tamir brings a one-of-a-kind, international perspective to his work. Born in Israel and having lived in cities throughout Europe and Japan, this world traveler has cultivated a loyal clientele of both international and domestic buyers and sellers. His commitment to his clients has earned him repeat and referral business, solidifying his status as one of the most well-respected real estate agents in the industry.
“I am overwhelmingly impressed by Nest Seekers’ global reach, infrastructure, and class-A storefronts in top international markets. I am excited to work alongside a CEO who is laser focused on supporting my growth on a local and global scale. It is Nest Seekers'collaborative and supportive company culture, and true global reach that ultimately won me over.” -Tamir Shemesh
ABOUT NEST SEEKERS INTERNATIONAL
With an impressive record of success and exceptional client service, Nest Seekers International is an established global leader in luxury real estate, new development, fine art, private aviation, and yachts. Our ethos has been shaped by extraordinary team members who thrive on innovation, creativity, hard work, and passion. This spirit drives our culture, our business model, and our daily interactions with our notable clients. These values are a constant reminder of who we are and what we do.
Over the past 20 years, Nest Seekers International has established itself as a global brand with over 1,500 agents and employees, and 30 offices and storefronts in the world's most sought-after locations. Nest Seekers attracts high-net-worth buyers and sellers from markets such as New York City, London, The Hamptons, Miami, Palm Beach, Los Angles, Newport Beach, Portugal, Spain, France, Italy and more.
With a technologically advanced distribution platform and global media exposure, our unique brand positioning and dynamic infrastructure attract a discerning clientele from around the world.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005689/en/
Darren Bettencourt, Media Liaison,darren@bettencourtcreative.com, 310-270-6483
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES RETAIL LUXURY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY CONSULTING
SOURCE: Nest Seekers International
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 02/07/2023 11:20 AM/DISC: 02/07/2023 11:22 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005689/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.