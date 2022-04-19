DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 19, 2022--
The "Real Estate Software Market Research Report by Function, End User, Deployment, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Real Estate Software Market size was estimated at USD 11.72 billion in 2021, USD 13.16 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.52% to reach USD 23.79 billion by 2027.
In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects.
It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others.
Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Competitive Scenario:
The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.
Company Usability Profiles:
- Accruent Inc.
- AMSI Property Management by SMR Group
- APPFOLIO, INC.
- Astral Technologies.
- Autodesk, Inc.
- BairesDev LLC
- Chetu, Inc.
- CoStar Group
- CoStar Realty Information Inc.
- Daemon Information Systems
- dotloop, Inc.
- eBUILD Softwares and Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- Fiserv Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- InsideRE, LLC
- Intellias Ltd.
- iOFFICE
- Kellton Tech
- MRI Software, LLC
- Oracle Corporation
- Ramco
- RealPage, Inc.
- Sell.Do
- StrategicERP
- UpKeep Technologies, Inc.
- Vitruvian Technologies Pvt Ltd
- Yardi Systems Inc.
- Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Limitations
1.7. Assumptions
1.8. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Define: Research Objective
2.2. Determine: Research Design
2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument
2.4. Collect: Data Source
2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation
2.6. Formulate: Data Verification
2.7. Publish: Research Report
2.8. Repeat: Report Update
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rising adoption of commercial real estate software tools globally
5.1.1.2. Easy to use and cost effectiveness of software tools
5.1.1.3. High developments towards smart cities
5.1.1.4. Growing adoption of cloud-based software solutions
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Costly technological transition of various business processes
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Urbanization and surge in adoption of new software tools for accurate data software
5.1.3.2. Need to adopt software consisting of many features that help enterprises to grow their business operations
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Lack of awareness and knowledge regarding technical solutions
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5.3. Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict
6. Real Estate Software Market, by Function
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Brokerage Management Software
6.3. Facility Management Software
6.4. Integrated Workplace Management Systems
6.5. Real Estate Asset Management Software
7. Real Estate Software Market, by End User
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Architects & Engineers
7.3. Project Managers
7.4. Real Estate Agents
8. Real Estate Software Market, by Deployment
8.1. Introduction
8.2. On-Cloud
8.3. On-Premises
9. Americas Real Estate Software Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States
10. Asia-Pacific Real Estate Software Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Taiwan
10.12. Thailand
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Real Estate Software Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
13. Company Usability Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wfj6n7
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220419005921/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/19/2022 12:49 PM/DISC: 04/19/2022 12:49 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220419005921/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.