DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 19, 2022--

The "Real Estate Software Market Research Report by Function, End User, Deployment, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Real Estate Software Market size was estimated at USD 11.72 billion in 2021, USD 13.16 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.52% to reach USD 23.79 billion by 2027.

In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects.

It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others.

Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario:

The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Company Usability Profiles:

  • Accruent Inc.
  • AMSI Property Management by SMR Group
  • APPFOLIO, INC.
  • Astral Technologies.
  • Autodesk, Inc.
  • BairesDev LLC
  • Chetu, Inc.
  • CoStar Group
  • CoStar Realty Information Inc.
  • Daemon Information Systems
  • dotloop, Inc.
  • eBUILD Softwares and Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
  • Fiserv Inc.
  • IBM Corporation
  • InsideRE, LLC
  • Intellias Ltd.
  • iOFFICE
  • Kellton Tech
  • MRI Software, LLC
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Ramco
  • RealPage, Inc.
  • Sell.Do
  • StrategicERP
  • UpKeep Technologies, Inc.
  • Vitruvian Technologies Pvt Ltd
  • Yardi Systems Inc.
  • Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Assumptions

1.8. Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Define: Research Objective

2.2. Determine: Research Design

2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.4. Collect: Data Source

2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.7. Publish: Research Report

2.8. Repeat: Report Update

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rising adoption of commercial real estate software tools globally

5.1.1.2. Easy to use and cost effectiveness of software tools

5.1.1.3. High developments towards smart cities

5.1.1.4. Growing adoption of cloud-based software solutions

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Costly technological transition of various business processes

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Urbanization and surge in adoption of new software tools for accurate data software

5.1.3.2. Need to adopt software consisting of many features that help enterprises to grow their business operations

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Lack of awareness and knowledge regarding technical solutions

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5.3. Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict

6. Real Estate Software Market, by Function

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Brokerage Management Software

6.3. Facility Management Software

6.4. Integrated Workplace Management Systems

6.5. Real Estate Asset Management Software

7. Real Estate Software Market, by End User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Architects & Engineers

7.3. Project Managers

7.4. Real Estate Agents

8. Real Estate Software Market, by Deployment

8.1. Introduction

8.2. On-Cloud

8.3. On-Premises

9. Americas Real Estate Software Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States

10. Asia-Pacific Real Estate Software Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Taiwan

10.12. Thailand

11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Real Estate Software Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

13. Company Usability Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wfj6n7

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220419005921/en/

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY

SOURCE: Research and Markets

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 04/19/2022 12:49 PM/DISC: 04/19/2022 12:49 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220419005921/en

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

Trending Video

Recommended for you