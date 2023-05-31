In this image taken from police body camera video provided by the Lowndes County, Ga., Sheriff's Office, a vehicle goes airborne after driving up the ramp of a flatbed tow truck on a Georgia highway, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Lowndes County, Ga. The Nissan Altima was launched 120 feet (37 meters) down the highway, according to a police report. The driver, a 21-year-old woman from Florida, was taken to South Georgia Medical Center with serious injuries.