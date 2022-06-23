NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 23, 2022--
RealBlocks, an alternative investments platform that enables global distribution capabilities for fund managers, announces that Ashish Mittal has joined the firm as Chief Technology Officer. Mittal joins RealBlocks with more than 20 years of experience working as a fintech engineer and a leader in technology within the financial services industry. Most recently, he was at American Century Investments where he was responsible for investments management, operations and compliance technology.
“We are incredibly excited to have Ashish join RealBlocks as a leader with deep expertise developing cutting edge technology solutions in financial technology, amid our rapid expansion,” said Perrin Quarshie, CEO of RealBlocks. “With the alternative investments market continuing to experience unprecedented growth, Ashish’s expertise in leading the engineering and development of fintech products will be instrumental in building a better alternative for investing in private markets.”
Mittal will be focused on technology and product engineering for the RealBlocks alternative investment management platform. He will help oversee the design, development and engineering of the RealBlocks platform, which incorporates leading technologies like Blockchain, workflow automation, and open-API integration capabilities. Mittal will work closely with Seth Stuart, Chief Architect and Head of Product, and Scott Brooks, Chief Operating Officer.
“I am thrilled to be joining RealBlocks, a firm that is leveraging the latest technology for transforming and automating the alternative investments industry,” said Mittal. “I am eager to lend my skills and support to advance the firm’s mission to build a better alternative investment experience for wealth managers and investors.”
Mittal joined RealBlocks from American Century where he was responsible for investments management, operations and compliance technology solutions and helped in building out technology platforms to support the growth of American Century’s AUM to historical highs. Prior to his time at American Century, he worked as Global Head of Investments, Operations, Compliance and Risk Technology for UBS Asset Management, where he helped to modernize the technology solutions for a global business with nearly $800 billion AUM. Previously, Mittal worked in other senior technology roles at Millennium Partners, UBS Investment Bank and Sapient.
Mittal holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta and a Bachelor in Engineering from Delhi College of Engineering.
About RealBlocks
RealBlocks is building the best alternative investment experience for investors and advisors worldwide through its revolutionary technology. Today, alternative investment managers are primarily limited to raising capital only within their local market. However with RealBlocks, these managers can now raise capital in any international market by using our platform to connect with institutional and intermediary channels. Our firm’s growing client list includes some of the world’s most respected alternative investment managers that are using our technology to grow their AUM. To learn more, visit www.realblocks.com.
