PALATINE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2023--
Realizeit, provider of AI and analytics-powered adaptive learning technology and a Learning Technologies 2022 Gold Award winner, announced today that it will make its first appearance at the Learning Technologies conference to be held in London on May 3-4, including a presentation by Manoj Kulkarni, Realizeit’s CEO, who will deliver an expo seminar titled “Understanding the Business Case for Adaptive Learning.” During the session, Manoj will lay out how AI-based adaptive learning can be a core ingredient in modern learning strategies to go beyond one-size-fits-all learning and deliver personalized skill building that measurably improves employee performance, reduces time to learn, improves learning retention and makes training and learning intelligent, agile, and skill-focused.
Visitors to the Realizeit stand (#N20) can experience first-hand via live demonstrations how Realizeit helps L&D teams get started on modernizing their learning strategy with easy, AI-powered technology focused on onboarding, reinforcement, and reskilling needs. Conference attendees can also discuss their own adaptive learning needs with Realizeit’s experts. The full agenda can be found at: Learning Tech 2023 Realizeit Booth #N20 Presentation Schedule (realizeitlearning.com).
“Realizeit is excited to be making its debut at the Learning Technologies conference this year,” said Manoj Kulkarni, Realizeit CEO. “Developing a modern learning strategy is on the minds of every learning leader across the globe. Increasingly, organizations are looking for smart, AI-based technology to significantly improve the business value of learning. Realizeit’s AI-powered personalization and adaptive technology is key to creating a modern skill-building environment. We look forward to sharing how our adaptive learning technology saves time, gets employees ready to perform, and raises L&D’s value to the organization."
Please be sure to visit Realizeit at the Learning Technologies 2023 exhibition in London on May 3-4.
About Realizeit
Realizeit® helps the world’s best organizations in all industries make learning better with its award-winning modern adaptive learning system that engages learners and maximizes the impact of every learning moment. With Realizeit, companies deploy intelligent, agile, and performance-oriented learning experiences that efficiently build skills in ways their LMS and LXP cannot.
Learning Technologies awarded Realizeit the Gold Award for the “Best use of data analytics to impact learner and business performance.” Training Industry named Realizeit a “Top 20 Advanced Learning Technologies Company.” Brandon Hall has recognized Realizeit as one of the most innovative and effective technologies in both the AI & Machine Learning and Learning Management Technology categories. To see personalized adaptive learning in action, request a demo at https://realizeitlearning.com/request-a-demo.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230426005187/en/
CONTACT: Inese Hoover
(224) 993-0117
KEYWORD: ILLINOIS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY HUMAN RESOURCES PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOFTWARE CONTINUING TRAINING DATA ANALYTICS EDUCATION ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
SOURCE: Realizeit
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 04/26/2023 09:38 AM/DISC: 04/26/2023 09:38 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230426005187/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.